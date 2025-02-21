Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D-)” Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AKA opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.37. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

