Wedbush Expects Reduced Earnings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,286.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,005.92. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,214.20. This represents a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749 over the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

