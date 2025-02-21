Wedbush Estimates Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $10.76 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,610,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,857,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 679,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,070. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

