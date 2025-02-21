Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $938.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

