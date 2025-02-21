Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.3% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7,792.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,744,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,722,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

