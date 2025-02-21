Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reports Management Changes in Recent 8-K FilingVulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing key management changes within the organization. The comp

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vulcan Materials’s 8K filing here.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Materials
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy