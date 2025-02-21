Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Announces Earnings Results

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Vox Royalty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Vox Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %
Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.
About Vox Royalty
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vox Royalty
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.