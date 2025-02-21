Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Announces Earnings Results

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Vox Royalty updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %

Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

