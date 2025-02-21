VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 36,114 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.