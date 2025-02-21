VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

