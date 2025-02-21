VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned 0.54% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $86.86 on Friday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

