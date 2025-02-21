VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

