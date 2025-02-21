VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLOI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

