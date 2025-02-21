VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,589 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,819,000 after buying an additional 3,738,018 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 92,895 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

