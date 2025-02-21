VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

