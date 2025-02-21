VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,771 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for 1.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $8,473,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 723,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

