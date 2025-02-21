Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 29.8% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 29.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.55). Approximately 6,950,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,478% from the average daily volume of 440,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

