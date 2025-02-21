VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,514,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,450 shares.The stock last traded at $35.78 and had previously closed at $35.61.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.