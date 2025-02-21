VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,514,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,450 shares.The stock last traded at $35.78 and had previously closed at $35.61.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
