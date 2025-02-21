Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 351,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,803,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.36.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

