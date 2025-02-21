Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.89 and last traded at $100.95. Approximately 4,123,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,865,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.