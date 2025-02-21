Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

VG stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

