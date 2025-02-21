Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.14. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,527,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 176,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

