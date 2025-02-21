VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 470,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 109,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

