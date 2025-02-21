Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,771,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 160,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

