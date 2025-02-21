Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,012.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 175,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

