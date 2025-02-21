Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

