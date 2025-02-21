Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $221.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.24. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.66 and a one year high of $222.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

