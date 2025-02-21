Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,479,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 2,533,443 shares.The stock last traded at $76.11 and had previously closed at $75.60.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

