Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLTGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,479,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 2,533,443 shares.The stock last traded at $76.11 and had previously closed at $75.60.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

