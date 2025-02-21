Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,479,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 2,533,443 shares.The stock last traded at $76.11 and had previously closed at $75.60.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.