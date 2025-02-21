Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of First Advantage worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Advantage by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Advantage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

