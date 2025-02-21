Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Globant by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.82. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

