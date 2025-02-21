Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 370,905 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,905 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of DoubleVerify worth $67,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

