Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $77.44 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,951 shares during the period. NMI accounts for 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.66% of NMI worth $77,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in NMI by 21.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NMI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

