Vale (NYSE:VALE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion.

Vale Stock Up 0.7 %

VALE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 17,881,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,795,586. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

