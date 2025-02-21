“UPDATE: Pacific Green Technologies Latest SEC Filing 8-K Reveals New Developments”

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK), a Delaware-incorporated corporation, submitted an 8-K form to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 20, 2025.

This 8-K submission is a part of the routine filing procedure laid down by the SEC’s regulations under Sections 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934—the regulatory framework that all public companies need to adhere to. Without revealing significant operational changes or financial reinterpretations, these filings often aim to keep shareholders informed about minor details such as changes in address or small-scale stock activities.

The company’s principal executive offices are located at 8 The Green, Suite 10212, Dover, Delaware. This also aligns with its original jurisdiction of incorporation.

Pacific Green Technologies’ common stock currently trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘PGTK’. There exists no indication that the business status of Pacific Green Technologies has shifted toward being an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Pacific Green Technologies issued a press release on February 21, 2025, details of which are included in the report as Exhibit 99.1. However, the 8-K filing does not elaborate on the content of this press release. Moreover, the filing includes a reference to financial statements and exhibits under Item 9.01, though it doesn’t illustrate them in the document.

It’s worth noting that despite offering an overview of the company’s recent activities, this 8-K report does not explain substantial details about Pacific Green Technologies’ financial performance or future targets. Interested parties may further want to examine its press release and the mentioned exhibits for more comprehensive insights.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

