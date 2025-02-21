Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Upbound Group traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 674137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

UPBD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upbound Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 391,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 103,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.