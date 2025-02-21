Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.0 million-$97.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.2 million.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

UEIC opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Electronics news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $154,660.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,803.95. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

