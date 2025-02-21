Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,673,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $197,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,633.08. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $285,826.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 411,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,704.40. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,383. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

