United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.78 and last traded at $115.25. 1,793,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,628,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

