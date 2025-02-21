United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

