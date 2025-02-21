Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.65 and last traded at $80.61. Approximately 4,041,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,310,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.26.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 847,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 310,378 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

