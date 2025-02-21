Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Down 16.9% – Should You Sell?

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $19.69. 19,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 597,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
