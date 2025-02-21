Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Price

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.59. The company had a trading volume of 256,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,308. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $161.24 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

