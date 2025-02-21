Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 1,504,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 164,792 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 150,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 599,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,689 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.