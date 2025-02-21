Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $642.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.26 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

