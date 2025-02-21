Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Files 8-K with SEC Detailing Recent Corporate DevelopmentsHouston, TX – August 25, 2021 – Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 25, 2021, disclosing recent corporate a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Transocean’s 8K filing here.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories