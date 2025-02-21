Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $113.66 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

