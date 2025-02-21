Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.56 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.