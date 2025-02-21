Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 130,000 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 16,311.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

FXI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

