Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 82,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of 68% compared to the average daily volume of 49,289 call options.

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

