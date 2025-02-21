TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. TPI Composites updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TPI Composites Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 867,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,661. The company has a market cap of $69.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

