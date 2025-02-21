Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – February 19th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of a company that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. These stocks typically do not pay high dividends and instead reinvest profits back into the company for further expansion and development. Investors are attracted to growth stocks for their potential for significant capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. 2,997,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $978.79. The stock had a trading volume of 253,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,628. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,016.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $975.86. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 918,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,723. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 876,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.03. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. 795,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,742. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.23. Prologis has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97.

